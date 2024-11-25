Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 3 promo: A fresh start?

Crisis, survival, and advancement — are these going to be the central themes entering Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 3?

Last night, the folks at HBO unveiled a new trailer for what lies ahead and, of course, there was a lot packed in here. Valya, after all, does need to figure out what her next move is going to be — and will much of the Sisterhood be on the move? That seems as though that could be at least one of the major storylines that you see play out. We do think that Emily Watson’s character does recognize further the sort of danger that is present now thanks to what Raquella has hinted at through Lila. After all, Desmond is incredibly powerful — not to mention dangerous.

Unfortunately, the Bene Gesserit are not prepared for someone like Desmond, and that is going to be a big undercurrent through what is ahead. Perhaps he and Valya are going to try to out-flank one another? That is possible. The producers have at least noted already that at some point, we are going to understand further what is driving Travis Fimmel’s character…

One other thing that is, at least for now, is that there could still be another twist involving Lila. Based on the preview, it seems as though not all hope has been lost regarding her fate. However, nobody has been able to wake up from her fate before. This means that almost everything could be unpredictable from here on out.

One other remaining question…

Where will the sisterhood reside? Through the first two episodes, we’ve already seen what they are trying to do in order to influence power. That is not done. As a matter of fact, we simply just think that they are going to be more creative in some of their efforts.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Dune: Prophecy right now, including more details on what is ahead here

What do you think we are going to see entering Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







