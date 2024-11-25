Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 3: A journey through time

You are going to have a chance to see Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 3 arrive on HBO next week — what can we say about it?

First and foremost, let’s note that “Sisterhood Above All” is going to run for an hour and five minutes, meaning that there is going to be a chance to see a lot crammed into the story. As for what that story is going to be, think in terms of heartbreak, lore, and a whole lot more from within the Bene Gesserit.

To get a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Following a tragedy, young Tula worries about being accepted despite her family name, while a skeptical Valya struggles with the decision to take the Sisterhood vow. Years later, Valya receives a message that confirms her suspicions, and Tula mourns a loss.

What are we going to learn throughout this story? Well, a huge part of it is going to be a lot about how Valya is handling the responsibilities that come with her title, and that is an important thing to take note of at the moment. Meanwhile, Tula is going to struggle with what is being thrown upon her.

Of course, in the midst of all this, we 100% need to know more about Desmond Hart! He is one of the most intriguing characters in the entire story, and we certainly know that he could be perceived as a Big Bad. This does not mean that he will be a central villain of the story, but we do at least think there is a reasonable chance of that, all things considered.

The craziest thing to consider here is jut that by the end of this episode, we will already be at the halfway point of the story. How did we make it to this point so soon already?

