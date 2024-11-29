Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 premiere date: What’s realistic

At this point, what can we realistically expect when it comes to a Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 premiere date?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting here is that the Christopher Meloni series has clearly undergone some changes as of late. First and foremost, the show is heading to Peacock moving forward after being on NBC, and this could lead to it being able to push the envelope more than they have in the past. Meanwhile, the drama also recently lost yet another showrunner. In terms of behind the scenes turmoil, we certainly think that it has dealt with more than almost any other series under the sun.

Now if we are going to talk more about a possible premiere date here, what is worth noting is that even with all of the aforementioned changes, Law & Order: Organized Crime is currently in production. By virtue of this, our sentiment is that you are going to be waiting until at least the late winter to see it realistically. There is no real reason to rush it beyond this, and this sort of launch window would sync the series up with the two other in the franchise, largely so that they all could end at around the same time. If you are NBC and Peacock, wouldn’t you want that, especially if there are some crossovers on the way?

Our hope personally here is that we’re going to be seeing on this season several opportunities to do long-form stories, and also ones that allow for changes to deviate a little bit further from the traditional brand. We want to see the series really do its best to stand out even further — and of course, give Meloni some of the best material to work with possible.

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5?

