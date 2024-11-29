Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2: Author on possibility

We know that Outlander: Blood of My Blood is done with production and just by virtue of that alone, we are hoping to hear more in the months ahead. The prequel is going to dive deeper into Jamie and Claire’s parents, and we tend to think that it doesn’t have to be some limited series.

Luckily, it does not appear as though that will be the plan necessarily for this show, depending of course on the viewership. While there is no confirmed season 2 yet, author Diana Gabaldon notes that in terms of potential source material, there could be more for the producers to explore.

Speaking on this further to TV Insider, here is some of what the iconic author had to say:

Well, the television version isn’t up to me, but for what it’s worth, I have material for three — relatively short, as compared to the main Outlander novels — prequel books concerning Jamie’s parents. Blood of My Blood is based on the synopsis of the first of those books.

For now, we still have more to enjoy with Outlander season 7 — after that, you’ve got both the prequel and the eighth and final season. We are well-aware of the fact that Starz has a tendency to have shows on the shelf a while before they premiere and because of that, trying to come up with exact dates for these feels like a pretty insane proposition. After all, remember for a moment that we were left waiting more or less forever to learn when the second part of this current season was going to premiere.

So long as Blood of My Blood has the same fantastic writing and beating heart of the original, we tend to think the show will be in good hands and live up to expectations.

