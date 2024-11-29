FROM season 4: How will Julie ‘time-travel’ work?

As we get ourselves prepared in order to see FROM season 4 on MGM+, we know that a few things are starting to become clear. We know more of the origin story for Tabitha and Jade, just as it is also clear that Smiley is immortal — at least to a certain extent.

Also, we’ve had a chance to find out here that Jim and Tabitha’s daughter Julie is a time-traveler, at least to a certain extent. As surmised by Ethan, she can move around in different timelines, but cannot actually alter anything she sees. In a way, her story-walker ability can allow her to be the best documentarian the town has — and it could be key to getting answers.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

After all, consider this for a moment — if we were Julie, at some point we would jump back almost immediately to the start of the town to learn more about what happened … at least if that’s possible. These are abilities that in theory, would take a reasonable amount of time in order to figure out. We know that by the time that she visits Jim in the season 3 finale, some time has passed and she has shorter hair. Is it possible that at that point, she thinks that she’s learned something that makes her think she can change the past?

One thing we do have to remember at the moment here is that what Ethan said about her story-walking is simply theoretical. The truth here is that anything is still possible, and this has to be a huge part of her story moving forward. No matter what her powers mean, it feels as though Julie is going to be one of the most important people in the overall FROM ensemble as we move forward.

Related – Get a better sense now of FROM season 4, including when it could premiere

What do you think we are going to see from Julie moving into FROM season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







