Yellowstone season 5: The state of 6666 ‘spin-off’

If you have been following along the world of Yellowstone for some time now, then you may remember chatter about a 6666 spin-off. This has been ongoing for years, and there are so many reasons for Paramount to consider it.

First and foremost here, just remember the fact that Taylor Sheridan owns the ranch, and that means that he has plenty of reasons to preserve and extend this brand. Also, there are multiple characters on the show at this point, led by Jimmy, that are based there. We wondered if once upon a time, the rumored spin-off featuring Texan Matthew McConaughey was going to be this, largely because it made the most sense from a logical point of view.

So whatever happened to this show? Well, it was parked some time ago for a number of reasons, with the biggest one being that since the 6666 is a real, working ranch, doing an entire show there is a bit of a problem. Still, you have to use a never-say-never approach when it comes to this sort of thing.

From the outside looking in, what we tend to think is that one way or another, this ranch and/or people like Jimmy could still be a part of the universe. Remember that there’s a chance for a season 6 featuring Beth and Rip, and it would not be a huge shock if there were some further scenes there based on where we are right now. It only benefits Sheridan to keep this around in the world of the show somehow — also, is he really going to want to abandon ranching, given that so much of the franchise has revolved around it so far? It has morphed into some different forms, but we do tend to think that ranches and this way of life will still be front and center.

What do you think about a possible 6666 series after Yellowstone is done?

