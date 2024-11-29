Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: EP on show in ‘full bloom’

In the event that you did not know as of yet, Yellowjackets season 3 is going to be premiering on Showtime come February 13. What is the story going to be here?

Well, if nothing else, we are just glad to get some confirmation on one thing we’ve been eager to learn for a while now: Whether or not there will be more winter. The team had to endure a ton of snow and frigid temperatures out in the wilderness back in season 2, but it looks like there is going to be some relief. However, at the same time remember here that the cabin burned down, so where are they going to go? What will they do? There is so much you are left to currently think about.

For the time being, here is just some of what executive producer Ashley Lyle had to say about the story to come to Vulture:

This is so hard for us because I want to tell you everything about season three! What we can say is that winter is over. We’ve been saying it’s “Yellowjackets in full bloom.” There is a lot of fun but also some horror — not horror in the genre way, but in the existential way — of what happens when they’re not in dire straits, because again, things don’t really get “better” per se.

We tend to think that one part of the existential horror in the present may boil down to a pretty simple question: “Am I next?”. After all, if you are someone like Shauna, Van, or Taissa, don’t you have to be thinking about it at this point? Natalie is dead, and you have seen the wilderness take and take from you. At some point everyone could go, unless of course the survivors find a way to conquer this both mental and perhaps even spiritually.

