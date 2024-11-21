Yellowjackets season 3: Sarah Desjardins promoted to regular

We know at this point that Yellowjackets season 3 is going to be coming to Showtime on February 14; now, let’s dive into things behind the scenes!

According to a new report from Deadline, Sarah Desjardins (who plays Shauna’s daughter Callie) is going to be a series regular on the upcoming season, and the move was made quietly before the start of production. Honestly, the big surprise to us is that the actress was not a regular before the season, mostly due to the fact that she has received a good bit of screen time so far.

Given that the present-day storyline has already lost a major character here in Natalie, we do tend to think that there is a chance that we are going to be seeing a lot more of other people, and Callie could be one. She has shown an interest in helping her mom to a certain degree and while their relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs, we also do think that there is room for them to become closer. Also, Callie does carry with her an important perspective, mostly because she views a lot of her mother’s trauma at somewhat of a distance.

Now, we do wonder if the third season is going to see a lot of paranoia and fear among some of the remaining women in the wilderness. After all, remember that there is suspicion that whatever was out there is still around. Not only that, but it could be causing more problems. It may be crazy to think about it and yet, if you are on this show, we do tend to think that a lot of this has to be considered.

Hopefully, we’ll see more of Callie and other characters when we do get a larger trailer soon.

