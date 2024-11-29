Shrinking season 2 episode 9: Will Derek, Liz be okay?

There are a lot of loose threads still out there as we prepare to see Shrinking season 2 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week. With that, where do we start?

Well, for starters, it is easy to make the argument that the specter of Louis could be hanging over everything for a while. Jimmy told Brett Goldstein’s character that he forgave him, but also that he needed to steer clear of his family and friends. We do think that Louis will honor this but, at the same time, it is really hard to imagine that this particular story is over. All things considered, why would it be? It still feels like there is a ton of stuff here to be explored, since we’re not quite sure Jimmy meant what he said.

Now, let’s take a minute to get into another key story: The future of Liz and Derek. Given that Liz kissed Mac, most of episode 8 was spent watching her reel from what she had done. Also, seeing Derek come to grips with what led up to that moment. This is something that Ted McGinley, who plays Derek, described to The Wrap with the following:

“When I watched the show where he was not listening, I could barely watch it and I felt so bad for [Liz] … And I thought [Christa Miller] played that perfectly — that was brilliant. I felt so ashamed when I watched it, and I thought, ‘Dude, come on.’”

Given that we’ve already seen Derek do what he could to help her already, including bring home him and Liz’s kids, we tend to think that everything will be okay. After all, if he starts to lose his grounding in the world of the show, what would it mean for everyone else? He is the closest thing to normal that we’ve got within the greater Shrinking world at this point.

