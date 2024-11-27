Shrinking season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Is Louis really gone?

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Shrinking season 2 episode 9 arrive — what can we say now?

Well, for starters, we do think it is worth time trying to figure out whether or not Brett Goldstein is truly gone from the show at all. We know that Jimmy forgave Louis, but on the condition that he goes away and never sees Alice or Brian ever again. Louis agreed, but we don’t think the story is that simple. Forgiveness is not meant to be this condition or with so many strings. Based on where things are at present, we would be willing to argue that there are going to be a few different twists and turns still coming, and it is our sentiment that you should be prepared for that.

After all, we’re not sure that Jimmy meant it when he said that he forgave him. Instead, it felt like something he just said to ensure that Louis would go away.

Now, let’s get a little bit more into the story ahead. Go ahead and check out the full Shrinking season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

While trying to stay out of Alice’s business, Jimmy has to “Jimmy” an insecure Brian. Gaby leans on Paul for advice after her sister drops a bomb.

Now, it is curious that Louis is not mentioned at all here, which does make us think that the character may at least be gone for a little while. Gaby’s sister returning to the story here is interesting, mostly because there are a lot of different things that need to be figured out here. Gaby may actually have more going on than anyone right now, whether it be her family, her new relationship with Derrick, and of course still the messiness with Derrick from the end of this past season.

