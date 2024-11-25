Shrinking season 2 episode 8 preview: Will Jimmy feel betrayed?

As we get prepared for the arrival of Shrinking season 2 episode 8 in just a matter of days, it absolutely feels like it will start off emotional. How could it not, based on the way in which episode 7 concluded?

At this point, it does really feel as though there are two stories that have to get top billing. First and foremost, you have Jimmy stumbling upon Brian and Alice meeting up with Louis. The three have become somewhat of a friendly trio as of late, and Jason Segel’s character finding out about it by chance had to feel devastating. This is the man who killed his wife when he was under the influence. Finding forgiveness here is not easy and even though Alice has gotten there, it does not mean that he will.

Personally, we still don’t think that Brett Goldstein’s character is going to be some sort of permanent presence on this show; after all, it is hard to really imagine what the objective would be in that. Instead, it remains our hope that we are going to just see everyone heal through what they’ve gone through and for them to really be able to look forward. This is one of the reasons why Jimmy and Gaby are not actually together, and also why he has struggled so much when it comes to communication in general.

As for the other main storyline right now, it has to be what’s going on with Liz and Derek. You could argue that her kissing another man came almost out of nowhere, but it’s felt for a while like there was something missing in this marriage. He seemed to be at times almost too goofy and lackadaisical, while it also felt like she took certain parts of him for granted. We hope they can figure it out, but it would be unrealistic if this was to happen immediately.

