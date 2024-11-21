Shrinking season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Jimmy faces the truth

You are going to be seeing Shrinking season 2 episode 8 on Apple TV+ next week, but what more can we say about it now?

Well, “Last Drink” seems like one of those episodes were a lot of things from this season are going to come to a head. Take, for starters, Jimmy having to actually look at what Alice has been up to. Meanwhile, Liz has been in a funk, Paul has to look at where things are with his health, and we also tend to think that a few other patient storylines could play a role here, as well. Why wouldn’t they, all things considered?

To get a few more details now about what you will be seeing, go ahead and check out the Shrinking season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

Jimmy faces Alice’s secret. Liz and Derek are at a crossroads. Paul worries about his health.

By the end of this episode, it is our assumption that some of the picture will be clearer for the home stretch — and yet, at the same time, there could always be a few more twists! Remember for a moment here that a season 3 for Shrinking has already been greenlit, so that isn’t something that you have to worry about for now. Instead, just wonder what you are going to be seeing for the characters leading into it. Are all of them going to be in the same spot career-wise? Are they going to go after some other pursuits? For the time being, it does feel like a ton of different things are all still dangling in the air.

In the end, the one big thing that we will say here is that the Jason Segel comedy remains committed to making its world and its people as messy as possible, and we could not be more grateful for that at this point in the story.

