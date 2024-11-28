Lainey Wilson performs at Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show

We knew entering Thanksgiving that the Dallas Cowboys were hoping for a Halftime spectacle featuring Lainey Wilson. Heck, for some this may be preferable to actually watching the game.

For those who are not familiar with Wilson, she has been a rising star in the country-music space over the past several years with a number of hits under her belt. She has also dipped her toes into acting courtesy of a role in Yellowstone. There is a slight irony to her being the halftime act this afternoon, given her previous support of the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a matter of fact, she is in a relationship with former Steelers quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

Is it weird to say that one of our big questions marks is whether she will come out wearing Cowboys apparel? She grew up in Louisiana, so she probably was surrounded by a combination of Cowboys and Saints fans for most of her life.

