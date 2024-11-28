Shaboozey performs at Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Halftime Show

One of the annual traditions within the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Day game is a performance from a notable artist. This time, Shaboozey is hitting the field!

Before we dive too much further here, can we all just go ahead and admit that this is one of the most difficult gigs that anyone can have? Remember for a moment here that you are having to impress a ton of people who may or may not be in a good mood. This was admittedly so much harder for artists back when the Lions were frequently bad, but it is a little bit easier now. After all, remember that this team has become one of the most dominant in the NFL over the past couple of years. Also, remember for a moment that this game is always in Detroit. Given that Shaboozey is one of the most popular current artists out there, this was at least a good reason for a lot of people to stick around in the stands.

So what was the performance like here? Well, first and foremost here, you gotta give the genre-building artist credit for knowing his audience, going out and performing wearing a Lions varsity jacket. That is prior to him getting into “Last of My Kind,” one of his larger hits from the past year.

Even though this wasn’t an extremely long performance, we give him credit for making the most of his time there, especially with a relatively limited staging. After all, the set has to be carted in and out here in a fairly reasonable amount of time.

Remember now that this is not the only notable NFL halftime show performance here on Thanksgiving Day. During the Cowboys – Giants game later on, country music superstar Lainey Wilson is going to be front and center.

