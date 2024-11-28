Macy’s Parade 2024 has music snafu for The War and Treaty

We knew entering the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year that there would be a few different technical hiccups. After all, it is live! Also, the event is happening in the rain this year, which does throw a little more unpredictability into the mix.

So what happens when musical duo The War and Treaty don’t get any music to play for their performance? Well, one of the more awkward moments in recent parade history.

After all, remember here that the parade broadcast is carefully scripted and planned out to take place within a limited amount of time and when things went awry with the music, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Hoda Kotb had to find a way to pivot on the air.

Luckily, at least things were sorted out quickly. Not only that, but it actually seemed like The War and Treaty sang live! For those of you who are longtime fans of the parade, you know how rare this is for a number of different reasons. In that way, it is almost easier for some to lip-sync, which has also led to a number of other funny parade traditions — including seeing who does not know how to properly do it.

Ultimately, kudos to the parade for finding a way to figure all this out right in the middle of the broadcast, especially since this can be a really difficult thing to sort out. Our worst fear was that the performance altogether would be nixed, which would stink given that the end of the Parade is (at least to us) the start of the holiday season. At the very least, it is the part of it that we remember the most fondly.

