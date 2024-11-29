Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, November 29, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you do want more of the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg show, it is hard to blame you! There is a chance you know already that there are two more episodes to go in the season … and also the series.

It is still a really hard pill to swallow that this show is over after such an incredible run, but our hope remains that there is going to be a lot of great stuff coming all across the board. Think in terms of exciting cases, but also chances to see a lot of different people evolve within the Reagans. Will Jamie and Eddie start a family? Are there any big changes coming to Danny or Erin’s careers? We’ve got a lot to think about.

Unfortunately, there is no Blue Bloods tonight, but the plan is for the remaining episodes to air on December 6 and then also December 13. If you want to know more about them now, we suggest that you check out the synopses below…

Season 14 episode 17, “Entitlement” – Eddie and Badillo try to help a man whose apartment has been taken over by a squatter who also happens to be Jamie’s confidential informant. Also, Danny and Baez investigate when a star student is found dead in her dormitory; Frank suspects the governor has an agenda when he comes to him with a proposal; and Erin oversteps when she tries to play matchmaker for Anthony, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 14 episode 18, “End of Tour” – It’s all hands on deck for the Reagan family, as they race to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite together to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial, in the historic series finale episode of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series ends landmark run with 293 episodes. Academy Award nominee Edward James Olmos guest stars.

So yeah, get prepared to be emotional — we are already in that particular headspace in advance here.

Now if you did not know…

There is a Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy special on tonight! Learn more about that over at the link here.

