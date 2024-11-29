Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy special: What to expect

While there may not be a new episode of Blue Bloods tonight, there is still a chance to see something more in the way of content!

In particular, tonight is going to bring you the new “Celebrating a Family Legacy” special that will, in the end, be a perfect way to commemorate this show’s run. There are two episodes left, but tonight’s event at 9:00 p.m. Eastern works to better set the stage. You will see Easter eggs, interviews, and a lot of other great stuff featuring much of the cast and crew.

If you head over to the official Blue Bloods Instagram now, you can see a tiny tease for the event, one that also includes a (bearded) Tom Selleck explaining how the show had a great run. (We almost wonder — will he opt for a different look in his next gig?)

Below, you can see a little more about the special in the event you have not already:

This one-hour ET news special, celebrating 293 episodes of BLUE BLOODS, includes new exclusive interviews with the stars and recurring guest stars who share favorite memories and behind-the-scenes moments from the past 14 years. Hosted by ET’s Nischelle Turner and featuring archival interviews from the ET vault, the special serves as a love letter to the loyal fans who had dinner with the Reagan family every Friday night and upheld BLUE BLOODS as one of the top series on television.

Included in the show is a rare look inside the famous family dinner scene, where viewers learn family dinner secrets straight from the Reagans’ table. The special reveals new details about the first time the cast had family dinner during the pilot when they were strangers, and how that transformed the series into the global phenomenon it is today. Also, fans hear first-hand from the cast about what it is like filming on the streets of New York City and get a sneak peek at the emotional finale prior to the series send-off on Friday, Dec. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

