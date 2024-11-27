Blue Bloods series finale spoilers: Who is hospitalized?

We know that in a little over two weeks you are going to have a chance to see the Blue Bloods series finale arrive on CBS. So, what more can be said about it right now?

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see more of the latest photos for the upcoming December 13 send-off and within those, you can get a clear sense that one character in particular is in a certain amount of danger. Who is that? Well, the answer is rather simple: Eddie, who has been hospitalized for an ailment that currently remains unclear.

So how much should you be concerned about Vanessa Ray’s character? Well, we know that she is present at a funeral scene that takes place during the episode, so you should not be at least directly concerned about the aftermath of this. Instead, we tend to wonder if this is all going to be tied in some way to whether or not Eddie and Jamie could be starting a family. There have been discussions about it as of late and just on the basis of that alone, we do 100% think it is possible and it would make for a really big reveal.

Of course, we have to wait and see what happens, but we do think that the show is going to end with some sort of uplifting note. We tend to think that the entire Blue Bloods team is well-aware of the fact that this show is uplifting to a lot of people out there. Because of this, it would be rather silly for them to try and change too much at the moment.

Also, remember that there is a potential spin-off that could be set up at some point down the road!

