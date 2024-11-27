Blue Bloods season 14 ratings: Where they stand pre-series finale

We know that we are just two episodes away now from Blue Bloods being over entirely and at this point, that is still a hard thing to imagine. This is a series that has been a part of our TV-watching lives for the better part of a decade and a half. Why end it? Or, why would anyone want to? There are so many things right now that to be frank, just don’t make sense about all of this.

The only reason at this point that CBS is moving away from the show is due to something that we’ve heard buzz about for quite some time: The cost of doing business. Even though most of the main cast took a pay cut to come back for season 14, the series is still more expensive than most. It is frustrating but for now, there is clearly no sign that this is about to change.

Yet, we do think that it is still worth noting that the most-recent episode of Blue Bloods still drew over five million live+same-day viewers, and there is no evidence at all that the show is about to suddenly lose eyeballs this close to the end. We tend to think that the series finale could generate the show’s best numbers of the past couple of years, mostly as more casual viewers / people who typically stream the series come back in order to find out what happened to some of their favorite characters. We do think that there is still that element of curiosity here, and we are pretty darn intrigued to see just how the story wraps up when the dust actually settles.

The reason why these numbers still matter, at least to us, is rather simple: The opportunity for a spin-off down the road. We still want it, and we know that there were at least some discussions about it earlier this year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

