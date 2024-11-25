Blue Bloods season 14 episode 18: Series finale, ‘End of Tour’ info

We have known for a little while now that the Blue Bloods series finale is going to be coming to you on December 13. Do you want to know more now?

Well, the title here is “End of Tour,” and we imagine that this episode is going to be all sorts of emotional. A lot of different characters are going to have a major role to play, and there could be a number of different highs and lows that you end up seeing throughout.

Now, let’s go ahead and share a few more details, shall we? Below, you can see the Blue Bloods season 14 episode 18 synopsis with more info all about what is ahead:

“End of Tour” – It’s all hands on deck for the Reagan family, as they race to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite together to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial, in the historic series finale episode of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series ends landmark run with 293 episodes. Academy Award nominee Edward James Olmos guest stars.

So will there be closure in this episode? 100% there is no doubt about it. However, at the same time we do imagine that not everything is going to be easy. Every major character should have at least some moment in the sun, and we know that there are a handful of important characters who will be stopping by. Think in terms of Joe Hill, Jack Boyle, and potentially even Nicky for the first time in a while. Fingers crossed that this is a suitable curtain call in the end…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

