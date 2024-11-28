Outlander season 7 episode 10 video: A new Roger, Geillis scene

Are you prepared in order to see Outlander season 7 episode 10 on Starz in just a matter of hours? All things considered, we hope so! This is a chance to dive deeper into a number of stories, including one for Roger that should be pretty darn entertaining.

Of course, we were excited from the moment that we heard that Lotte Verbeek would be back this season as Geillis — sure, she is a person who has done some horrible things, but like with Black Jack Randall, she is one of the most iconic adversaries we have seen on the show over the years. Granted, the version of her we are seeing now is a little bit different from what you would expect…

If you head over to Decider right now, you can see a sneak preview that sets the stage more for what lies ahead here, as Roger is actually meeting a younger version of Geillis in the past. Note that this is prior to a lot of the events of the early seasons, prior to when she even met Claire for the first time. Roger is meeting her to request some help, but doing so does bring with it a lot of danger — but not in the way that you would expect.

While we know what Geillis is capable of when it comes to being dangerous, what actually is the larger threat here is the timeline itself. After all, there is a risk that comes along with that, one that could radically change a lot of what happens with some other characters. This is all stuff that has widespread implications, and he does have to be careful as a result.

A personal highlight for us in this scene is honestly rather simple: Getting to hear the voice inside of Roger’s head.

Related – Learn even more right now entering Outlander season 7 episode 10 — what can you expect?

What do you most want to see moving into Outlander season 7 episode 10 at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







