Outlander season 7 episode 10 spoilers: EP on Geillis return

As we await Outlander season 7 episode 10 on Starz later this week, we know what one of the central stories will be. After all, Roger and Buck have arrived back in the past, though not exactly the spot that they thought they were going to be. This is a reminder that time-travel does not exactly work in the way in which you would anticipate a lot of the time.

One other wrinkle that you have to consider here is pretty simple: Geillis Duncan has returned! Sure, she is not exactly the same version of her that we’ve seen over the years, that may not matter. She still is a significant adversary in a way … but not as you would expect.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about what could be coming, here is some of what showrunner Matthew B. Roberts had to say:

While Geillis’s presence isn’t an immediate physical threat (since she doesn’t yet know who Roger and Buck are), the real danger lies in the emotional complexity of their situation. Roger carries the heavy burden of historical knowledge, anxiety about maintaining the timeline’s integrity, and the fear that any misstep could have devastating ripple effects on their family’s future. Their challenge isn’t survival — it’s navigating this delicate moment in time without altering the course of history.

Of course, we do not think that any of this is going to be easy to figure out, but that is also a part of the fun! We will see if they can dodge and weave what’s going to be a really tough situation for all of them. Of course, we also know that Jemmy remains the end goal for this story, but going from point A to point B here will be so much easier said than done — that is at least something that is fully clear at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Outlander now, including some other insight on what’s to come

What do you most want to see moving into Outlander season 7 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







