Outlander season 7 episode 10 promo: Geillis Duncan returns…

As we brace to see Outlander season 7 episode 10 arrive on Starz, then you most likely know one thing: Things are going to get crazy. How can they not be when Geillis Duncan is involved?

If you saw the promo already for what lies ahead here, then you most likely know that this character is going to have a central role to play in at least one story. Roger is well-aware of her history, and also what sort of substantial problem that this could pose. In a meta-sense, we tend to believe that Lotte Verbeek’s return at this point was also designed to be nostalgia for a lot of people out there who remember the early seasons fondly. Once upon a time the show prepared heavily as though season 7 was potentially the final one. That turned out to not be the case, but it was still something that was clearly on the mind for the creative team for a good while.

As for what else lies ahead, the promo for episode 9 certainly signals a massive change for Claire as she takes on the mission regarding Henry in Philadelphia. This allows for the opportunity to see a pretty different side of the Revolutionary War, one that is decidedly more urban than almost anything that we’ve seen in North America so far. Of course, there’s a chance for different interactions, as well.

Of course, we know from the larger trailers for the season already where at least some of the story is heading, at least when it comes to Claire eventually getting some potentially-dire news regarding Jamie. Obviously, we know that Sam Heughan’s character will be fine, largely since he was around for production of season 8. Still, as much as certain characters on the show are aware of the past, they cannot predict the future. The stakes for Claire in the moment are real.

