Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC, November 28, 2024?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC? Well, we certainly would not blame anyone who is out there and ready to dive into more of the First Responder drama.

Unfortunately, this is where we also do unfortunately have to come out here with some of the bad news: You are going to be waiting for a while. There is no new episode tonight. Given that this is Thanksgiving, that part is not a surprise. What might be to some is that we are stuck waiting until March to see a lot of action-packed stories from this world again.

So what will the story be when 9-1-1 does return? Well, for starters, we do think that one of the big questions is going to be what the future will be for Eddie. Is he going to leave the West Coast for El Paso, and try to be closer to Christopher? Meanwhile, Buck is still recovering from everything that happened with Tommy, and that could take him a while.

Meanwhile, is Maddie going to be in a certain amount of peril? Well, if there is one thing that we’ve certainly come to know about this show over time, it is that they love to throw characters into varying degrees of panic. Because of that, we really can’t be too shocked about where things are at the moment — we’ll just have to wait and see who makes it out the other side.

One other thing to note…

We also do have to wait and see whether or not there is going to be a season 9, let alone another spin-off. As of late, there have been rumors about the latter, with a handful of cities being possibilities.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

