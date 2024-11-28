Dexter: Original Sin poster: Two sides of the same man

For those who are not aware, the Dexter: Original Sin premiere is coming to Showtime in just over a couple of weeks. What more can we say now?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and say here is that the network and Paramount+ are pretty darn intent on using Michael C. Hall to push the prequel as much as possible. Sure, he may not be a frequent on-screen presence in the series, but we know from the trailer that you could at least see him at the very start as the show wraps up the end of New Blood. Meanwhile, you will hear his voice as the narrator, and he does have a role behind the scenes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all of our Dexter: Resurrection coverage!

So with all of this in mind, we can’t say that we are shocked in the slightest that the latest poster for Original Sin is using him to a certain degree, alongside of course the younger Dexter in Patrick Gibson. If you head over to the link here, you can go ahead and see the official poster.

Is there a lot more to be excited about on this show beyond just Dexter? Sure, mostly due to the fact that there are a lot of other great characters you will get a chance to see here over time. You are going to see younger versions of Deb, Batista, LaGuerta, and a lot of other faces — and also some new characters played by Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey. Showtime has done a great job in the casting department and honestly, they may have needed that. The end of New Blood was polarizing and because of that, we do tend to think that everything has to be done to get people back on board.

Related – Be sure to see the full trailer for Dexter: Original Sin right now

What are you most excited to see moving into Dexter: Original Sin when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







