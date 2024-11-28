Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, November 28, 2024?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are you diving back into the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and also new cases?

Now, it probably goes without favor here that there is a lot to look forward to, but this is where we go ahead and share some of the bad news: There is nothing more insofar as new episodes go tonight. The same goes for the rest of the calendar year. We have grown used to the medical drama giving us both a fall and spring portion of the season and in the end, that is not going to change.

So when is the series going to be coming back? Think in terms of March 6, where it is also going to be paired with Doctor Odyssey and then also 9-1-1. This lineup worked well over the course of the past couple of months, and we’re not altogether sure that ABC will want to change it. (Of course, we do have to wait and see which shows they want to bring back among the group.)

As for what is coming up on Grey’s Anatomy the rest of the season, one of the top stories here is obviously going to be the return of Ellen Pompeo as Meredith. However, the hospital may also still be reeling from the loss of both Yasuda and Levi, who have each departed as of late for different reasons. Characters like Jo and Jules could take a little bit of time in order to get past that and for pretty understandable reasons.

The most important thing here, at least for now, is that Grey’s Anatomy does still keep people talking for a long period of time. This whole show really has found its success on the basis of water-cooler discussions.

