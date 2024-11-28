Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage new tonight on CBS, 11/28?

Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage new tonight on CBS? Isn’t spending time with this family a great way to celebrate?

Well, the first thing that we should do here is go ahead and get the bad news out there, mostly because there is no real reason to drag any of this one: The sitcom is going to be off the air tonight. It is Thanksgiving, for starters, and this is also the second straight week that it is MIA insofar as new episodes go. Luckily, it will be returning on December 6, and we know that there are two more episodes ahead before we do get around to the holiday hiatus.

So, do you want to get some more news right now on what lies ahead? Well, let’s just go ahead and share the synopsis for not just next week’s installment, but also one that airs the week, after all.

Season 1 episode 6, “A Regular Samaritan” – Georgie joins a church to sell tires to the congregation and Mandy worries there is more to it than that, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Dec. 5 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 7, “An Old Mustang” – Georgie worries that he’s leaving Connor out of his new project with Jim. Meanwhile, Mandy and Audrey struggle to decorate CeeCee’s nursery without fighting, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Dec. 12 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Above all else, let’s just hope that there is potential for a lot of laughs. Doesn’t this matter more than anything else?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

