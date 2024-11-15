Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: No Christmas episode?

Last night we had a chance to see the Thanksgiving episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage — so is a Christmas one coming next?

Obviously it makes sense to want this, mostly because holiday-themed episodes of these shows are always fun! Meanwhile, you can also make the case that it is also a great opportunity to bring back some people who were a major part of Young Sheldon over the years. Sure, Sheldon himself was not around last night and yet, we had a chance to see Meemaw, Dale, Missy, and Mary. Why not continue that?

Well, for the time being, it seems like we’re going to be waiting a while to get to a Christmas episode — it’s not happening this season. What’s the reason for that? Well, speaking to TVLine, executive producer and co-creator Steve Holland had the following to say about it:

You know, we figured one big holiday was enough. The trick of it, when you do these big holiday episodes, is that it’s exciting because you can bring in everybody, but it just felt like [to bring in everybody] two weeks after Thanksgiving was going to be too soon.

Now, the most important thing that we have to remember is that this is one of those shows that is built to last for a long time and by virtue of that, absolutely we think that there are chances for us to see holiday episodes down the road. We also tend to think that we could be seeing some happier moments for a lot of characters within them as opposed to the first Thanksgiving without George in the mix.

Are there concerns that come along with not being able to reunite so many people in another year’s time? Sure, but you deal with that when you get there.

Related – Take a look ahead now at the future of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Are you sad that there is no holiday episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







