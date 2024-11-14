Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 6 return date

After tonight’s big Thanksgiving episode, are you excited to see Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 6? Well, let’s just say that there is so much to be excited about in terms of comedy.

Unfortunately, none of this means that we’re going to be seeing the sitcom back in the near future. The fact that we’re getting a Thanksgiving episode on November 14 was probably a good signal that we’d be waiting a while for whatever is next. There is no new installment set for November 21, and the same goes for the week after (Thanksgiving itself) on November 28.

For the time being, the plan appears to be for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage to return with new episodes on Thursday, December 5, and we’ll have to wait and see just how many more stories are present over the course of the next month. The great news is that CBS has already given the spin-off a full-season order, which means that there are going to be a lot of opportunities for laughs between now and when the inevitable finale comes about in May. A season 2 also feels like a sure thing.

After all, so far Georgie and Mandy’s story has proven to be nothing short of a hit for CBS, alleviating any concerns that it would fall significantly short of Young Sheldon. Every single episode so far has drawn more than 6 million live viewers, which is significantly better than we’ve seen with just about any other sitcom currently on the air. If they can continue this consistently long-term, this is one of those series that will be in a great place.

As for whether we’ll see more Young Sheldon cameos down the road … it feels likely? Not too much else is confirmed, but they will probably be a lesser rate than the high volume we’ve seen over the past few weeks. As for Sheldon himself, Iain Armitage has expressed an openness; however, we tend to think that the producers do not want to bring him around too much given established canon.

