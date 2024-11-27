1923 season 2 premiere date: News before Yellowstone finale?

As so many people out there know, a 1923 season 2 is coming to Paramount+ at some point … but when? That’s the big burning question, at least for now.

After all, production on the Yellowstone prequel is now complete and we know that with a lot of shows in the greater Taylor Sheridan umbrella, they do tend to have relatively quick lifespans. By virtue of that, it is relatively easy to imagine a scenario in which the show comes back sooner rather than later … right? Is that too much to hope for?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Regardless of when 1923 surfaces, we do think that there is one major thing that the folks at Paramount need to be cognizant of at the moment: Getting a date announcement out there. If nothing else, this is a great way to set the table better for what lies ahead and make sure the franchise stays in the conversation.

After all, the last thing that you want to do here is create a situation where people just think that the end of Yellowstone season 5 is the conclusion of the whole saga and within that, they don’t get invested in a whole lot of anything else. You need to give them reasons to stay in between the prequel, the upcoming spin-off The Madison, and possibly even more with Rip and Beth.

For all the reasons we’ve mentioned here, we do tend to think that the most-likely scenario here is that we see, prior to the end of this season 5 finale, a little bit more when it comes to what lies ahead all across the board. It is actually a little similar to what the Power franchise did on Starz before the original show ended; the last thing that they wanted was to see anyone bail at that point…

Related – Get more news entering the next new Yellowstone episode

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2, regardless of when we get it?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







