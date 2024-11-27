Severance season 2 podcast coming from Ben Stiller, Adam Scott

As we prepare for the launch of Severance season 2 on Apple TV+ on January 17, here is another big thing to prepare for: A new podcast!

Now, we know it may be easy to wonder about how exciting that is, given the fact that almost every single person under the sun has one of these at this point. Yet, here is a reminder that this one is a little bit different, all things considered. After all, it is going to feature none other than director / executive producer Ben Stiller and also star Adam Scott!

According to a new report from Variety, The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott is going to premiere with two episodes on January 7 focusing on season 1. Following this, we will also be seeing daily releases leading up to the premiere. From there, new episodes will be released weekly to accompany episodes.

Of course, we tend to think that this will be really fun given that these two people know the world of this show better than anyone. However, at the same time it’s also going to be pretty strange hearing two people trying to live in the moment on a show where they already know a lot of the secrets and can’t talk about it. Do we think that season 3 is going to necessarily hand over all the pertinent info? Probably not, but we certainly do think that it will bring us closer to some answers and there is at least something to be excited about when it comes to that.

Also, Stiller and Scott will probably have plenty of behind-the-scenes stories and with filming for season 2 being so complicated, we tend to think that there are more here than there would be for a typical season. (Remember that work was done here for months before the strikes last year shut it all down; following that, everyone returned to polish things up.)

