Severance season 2: Prepare with new recap video

After what feels like an eternity, we know that Severance season 2 is finally going to be coming to Apple TV+ on January 17. That is a cause for tremendous celebration and at the same time, we also have to recognize that there are still some major drawbacks to this long delay.

What is one of the biggest ones? Well, that’s pretty simple: There may be a lot of viewers out there who frankly, do not remember everything that happened within the first season. This is where we and the streaming service both are here to help.

If you head over to this link now, you can see a video that serves as a well-edited recap of some of the best moments for Mark S., Helly, and some other characters from the first season. This does serve as a great reminder of some major events and if you do not have a lot of free time, maybe this will be enough for some out there.

However, at the same time, we don’t exactly think that this tiny recap is going to satisfy a lot of people hoping to remember a ton of tiny details. This is where we would point more in the direction of a re-watch. Severance is one of those those where there is significant thought put into almost every scene and given that we are talking here about a years-long break, it makes more sense to go back and check out all the episodes if you have a chance.

Personally, we are most curious still on if Lumon can put the metaphorical toothpaste back in the tube after that totally-bonkers end to season 1. Is there any possible way to have that happen? If so, it’s a hard thing to recognize at present … but they do have a lot of tech here.

What do you most want to see on Severance season 2 when it finally arrives next month?

