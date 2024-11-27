Shogun season 2 premiere date: What is realistic?

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about Shogun season 2 at some point in the near future? That is the hope! After all, there is a lot to think about here! The creative team has been working on the next chapter of the story for a while, and we know that it is hugely ambitious. This is the end result of deviating from the source material, which they’ve had to do in order to keep things going.

For now, here is at least some of what we can say when it comes to a realistic future for the drama about feudal Japan — you will be waiting a long time and at this point, you simply have to be prepared for that.

At present, the absolute earliest that you are going to see the second season return is at some point in the winter or spring 2026, and that is what feels like we should target for the time being. We recognize that there are a number of series that have a much smaller break between seasons, but we don’t think that Shogun is one of those shows at all. There is so much that goes into it that it feels more in line with a big-budget series like The Boys or another period drama in Bridgerton — these are all shows that require a lot both beforehand and after the fact. With Shogun in particular, there may not be a ton of CGI special effects compared to some other series, but there is a lot of painstaking detail required to authentically capture the spirit of an era. That is the real priority.

Fingers crossed that at the very least, we do get a slightly better sense of what could be coming as inch closer and closer into the winter — any behind the scenes teases would do.

