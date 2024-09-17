Shogun season 2: Will it be filmed alongside season 3?

Following the big win at the Emmys last night, it makes all the sense in the world to want to learn more about a Shogun season 2 … let alone season 3. More is absolutely coming, but a certain amount of patience has to be allotted here.

After all, you have to remember that the writing process for a historical drama like this is extensive, especially for a season that no longer has a specific source material to rely on. That is without even getting into filming or post-production.

In the wake of the victories last night FX boss John Landgraf spoke to Deadline, and within this he tackled a big question: Whether or not season 2 and season 3 are going to film back to back given that they were seemingly ordered at the same time. As it turns out things are still somewhat fluid in regards to the story, but there is no plan to shoot the two seasons consecutively:

… They’re all part of one continuous narrative, with, with continuing characters, but they’re separate narratives. I don’t know that we’re certain there will three seasons, but in really looking at the characters in the history that’s being depicted here, albeit in a fictionalized manner, it still feels to us like three is the right number of seasons to really do it justice.

The second season is likely going to have a major challenge when it comes to not just shaping the story, but also casting some more characters who feel like perfect fits for where the story is. There could still be a good bit of conflict still to come, but we also tend to think that it is going to look and feel rather different from what we had over the course of season 1. We don’t think that this is a show too eager to repeat itself.

