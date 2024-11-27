Before season 1 episode 7: Who is Noah & Eli’s ‘friend’?

In what should be surprising news to pretty much no one out there, Before season 1 episode 7 concluded on Apple TV+ with another cliffhanger. For whatever reason, this one included the sight of Eli spewing out water all over the place.

So, why did things happen in the way that they did? It all seems to come back to water with this show … or, perhaps even ice.

After all, it appears that the more that we are seeing Eli and Noah start to dive deeper into Benjamin and what happened in the past, the closer they are to the truth coming out. Is this particular instance, it seems like there may be something about a young woman being surrounded in ice, and then also a mystery person sinking into the water. Are these the same person?

If you are to piece together the clues here, you can argue that something happened at an oft-discussed farmhouse on the show, one where a body may have sunk down quite ominously into a body of water. Is this person actually Lynn? Wait, didn’t she actually drown in a bathtub?

What we are ultimately trying to say at the moment is that when it comes to this show, not that much is altogether clear and intentionally so. You can argue that Eli is seeing out of his patient Noah whatever he wants to see, and that there is no actual connection between the child and Benjamin. Sure, you could then argue that it is impossible that Noah would know that song that connected him with Benjamin’s brother … but at the same time, that could be an imagining, as well.

Just remember this: In the world of Before, there are not too many reliable narrators. Noah seemed to suggest to Eli that there is a “friend” that they need to help — it may just be someone Eli knows alone.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

