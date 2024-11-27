Before season 1 episode 8 air date, spoilers: Farmhouse in focus

Are you ready to see Before season 1 episode 8 over on Apple TV+? We certainly would understand based on how episode 7 concluded!

Let’s just frame things in the following way for a moment — at the conclusion of episode 7, it became all the more clear that there is some sort of connection between Noah and Benjamin … but what is it? They both are tied to the farmhouse, and it certainly appears as though Noah was familiar with a certain song played by Benjamin and his brother.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for BEFORE video coverage all season!

At this point, though, it does appear as though all roads are leading to the farmhouse, and we’re not sure how else to describe what we are seeing. Benjamin had some film of the place, and judging from Noah said at the end of this week’s episode (plus Eli throwing up the water), it is all the more clear that the two have somewhere else to go.

Below, you can check out the full Before season 1 episode 8 (“When We Dead Awaken”) synopsis with some other info:

When Eli discovers photos of a mysterious farmhouse, he sets out to find it.

Remember here that this episode is coming on Friday, December 6 — back in the show’s normal timeslot.

In the end, the most important thing that we can say here is that moving forward, we are pretty darn stoked to learn more about whether or not all of this is in Eli’s head, and if he is just projecting a lot of these various memories onto Noah. We do think that this is one of the most interesting thrillers that is out there and yet, for whatever reason viewers just are not discovering it. Is this the sole consequence of there not being a lot of attention in the mainstream, or a lack of promotion?

Related – Be sure to get some more coverage right now on Before, including what else has transpired

What do you most want to see moving into Before season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV+ next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







