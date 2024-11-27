Black Mirror season 7 premiere date: A realistic estimate

Are we closer than ever to getting a Black Mirror season 7 premiere date over at Netflix? The answer is yes and yet, it also isn’t imminent.

After all, remember that this is a show that often makes it hard to define a timeline on, mostly because production is often secretive and beyond just that, Netflix can really do whatever they want whenever it is over. It is one of the biggest reasons why there is no super-clear timeline when it comes to releasing this show; heck, the streaming service could just announce it out of nowhere and it would not be all that much of a shock.

For the time being, though, our general sentiment is that a spring or summer 2025 launch for this show would make a heck of a lot of sense, mostly due to when we first started to hear about the latest chapter. It would also fill a pretty key void within the schedule, given the fact that a lot of the other bit hits at Netflix are coming either pretty early next year or close to the end of it — think Wednesday and also Stranger Things as two perfect examples of what we are talking about here.

In general, the biggest thing that we know about the next Black Mirror story is that you are going to be seeing the producers shift a little bit more into science fiction after dallying around in horror for season 6. We certainly think that given the current state of the tech industry, there is a lot of stuff that Charlie Brooker and the rest of the team could discuss…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

