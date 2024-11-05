Black Mirror season 7 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about a Black Mirror season 7 premiere date between now and the end of November?

Well, just like you would expect, this is one of those situations where it is easy to sit around and have some debates over. However, at the same time we don’t exactly think that there is about to be some sort of clear answer on it! This is a show that is about as atypical as any you are going to find when it comes to how they make announcements. We know that more episodes are coming — heck, one of them is a sequel to the legendary “USS Callister” story!

However, Netflix can be as unpredictable as they want to be when it comes to disclosing when these episodes are actually going to come our way. We tend to think that it’s doubtful that a premiere date will be revealed this month, and that is due mostly to us knowing that season 7 is seemingly set for next year. With that, we tend to think that an announcement will either happen next month or at some point in the winter, depending of course on when the episodes are ready and how exactly Netflix wants to promote them.

Insofar as the episodes themselves, the struggle with Black Mirror now is honestly rather simple: How can you make fiction stranger than the truth? In between AI and a lot of the other extreme viewpoints that exist in the world these days, it is harder and harder to create something that stretches the lines of being dystopian. We do at least know that season 7 is going to be more sci-fi, which means that the days of playing around the “Red Mirror” horror tales could be gone for at least the time being. This is the show returning more to its roots, but what does that even mean? Well, consider it a mystery in its own right.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

