Black Mirror season 7 will be more sci-fi focused

After Black Mirror season 6 leaned a little bit more into horror with certain stories, don’t expect something similar for season 7.

Before we got too much further here, let’s offer up a quick refresher. If you look back at season 6, you can argue that three out of the five episodes in “Loch Henry,” “Mazey Day,” and “Demon 79” were more in the aforementioned horror genre. It led to showrunner Charlie Brooker and others referring to them as “red mirror” stories, and in a lot of ways further expanding what a “typical” episode of this show could be.

So is that going to continue when season 7 premieres in 2025? Not so much. Speaking on this subject further to Collider, here is some of what Brooker had to say about the focus this time around:

“When it started out, last season actually started out, it was all going to be Red Mirror. They were all going to be horror stories, and then I changed course midway through. And part of it is because I came up with “Joan Is Awful” and that was so Black Mirror… and we put that at the start, like “Demon 79,” it says it’s a Red Mirror film, but I think it confused people. This time around they’re all sci-fi stories, this season.”

Is going back to the show’s roots a good thing? Potentially, but we would also argue that “Demon 79,” alongside “Joan is Awful,” were the two best episodes of last season. With Black Mirror, it is always going to be about the quality of the original story. We are not a believer that the show has to be any one thing to be successful; it just has to generate a reaction and stick with you for a little while.

Do you think Black Mirror season 7 having more of a sci-fi approach is a good thing?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

