Black Mirror season 7 cast includes Issa Rae, Paul Giamatti, more

While there may not be a premiere date yet for Black Mirror season 7, we at least know who is going to be a part of the cast.

Today, the folks at Netflix announced in a new video (watch here) that Awkwafina, Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae, Emma Corrin, Chris O’Dowd, Peter Capaldi, Rashida Jones, and the returning Cristin Milioti are among the stars who will be a part of the next batch of episodes. You’ve also got in here Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmi Simpson, and Harriet Walter. There are six episodes comprising the new season, and we tend to think that the streamer will keep a lot of the finer story details under wraps for as long as they can.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more BLACK MIRROR videos!

To date, we know that Black Mirror will be coming back at some point in 2025; beyond that, one of the episodes will be a sequel to “USS Callister” presumably starring Milioti. Sequels are not something that this show often does, so we tend to think that there is probably a pretty meaningful reason why it is going to happen here … and we are of course excited to figure that out.

One thing that we did learn from season 6 is that this show is more willing than ever to surprise when it comes to genre, so it is foolish to sit back and think that it is going to adhere to one specific type of story about the evils of technology. It has ventured a little bit more into supernatural and traditional horror; we tend to think that it really just comes down to whatever stories Charlie Brooker feels like telling at that very moment. We would argue personally that season 6 may be the most underrated season the show has done, so why not try to keep that momentum going?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Black Mirror now, including more premiere date chatter

What do you most want to see moving into Black Mirror season 7 at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some further insight down the road.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







