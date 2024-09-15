Black Mirror season 7 premiere date: September 2024 update

With us now almost halfway through September 2024, is there more we can say about Black Mirror season 7?

As per usual with these sort of pieces, there is almost always quite a bit to discuss. So, where should we start off here? A good place is by noting, first and foremost, that the Netflix anthology will be coming back at some point — it is really a matter of when, plus who the cast ends up being here at the same time. We’ve seen over the years that this is not a show that is going to be hurried along, so why anticipate something different now?

For now, here is what has been confirmed: New episodes are coming in 2025, and the plan is for there to be six in total. This includes a sequel to the fan-favorite “USS Callister” episode, and we know that in general sequels aren’t in the Charlie Brooker show’s DNA. With that, we tend to think that there is something special ahead.

So is there a chance that we are going to get a premiere-date reveal before the month ends? That would be great, but it also feels extremely unlikely. This is one of those shows that does some really unusual marketing with a lot of its premieres, so it would be silly to imagine that Netflix would announce something four+ months early. There is no guarantee as to when the show will be back and while it would be great to see it at some point in the winter, it feels silly to bank on that. Let’s just hope that these upcoming stories are both twisted and creative — after all, what else is there for us to expect at this point?

What do you most want to see moving into Black Mirror season 7 at Netflix?

