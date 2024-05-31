Black Mirror season 7 spoilers: Boss on USS Callister sequel

While there are not a lot of specific spoilers out there for Black Mirror season 7 over at Netflix, the sequel to “USS Callister” clearly stands out.

Why? We tend to think that the reasoning here is twofold. Not only is this a sequel to one of the most popular episodes of all time, but it also such a rarity for this world. Charlie Brooker rarely does sequel stories, and the bulk of his episodes are not written to make one happen.

So how did this one come together? Let’s just say that it was not easy, and it took a lot of time and effort to get everything perfectly lined up. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Brooker had to say:

This has been brewing for actually quite a long time. And it’s partly because of the way that it ends. The first one ends like you could just carry that story on and follow where they go now. So it was always like, “Hmm, I’m going to do that.” It was something we were looking at for quite a long time. There were various iterations it went through, various version we wanted to do and were discussing on and off for several years. But there are a lot of schedules to sort out, and then the pandemic got in the way. It was something that looked like it wasn’t going to happen, and so I was delighted when it did. So, it’s been a minute. But even writing the characters is a luxury I don’t often get. I’ve never had it before on Black Mirror, to have a character that survives beyond one episode! So that’s been a lot of fun, and then seeing them all on set has been fantastic.

We do think that there could be nostalgia in seeing some characters back here, but make no mistake: This is a show that does lean into darker stories. Also, Brooker would not bring this particular world back unless he has a specific story worth telling. What that is … well, we’ll have to find out in due time.

What do you most want to see moving into a Black Mirror season 7, especially with this sequel?

