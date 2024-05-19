Black Mirror season 7 premiere date: A May 2024 update

With us nearly two-thirds of the way through May 2024, what more can we say in regards to a Black Mirror season 7 over at Netflix? It’s nice to know that it is coming, but it would be great to have some other details at the same time.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to swoop in and deliver the bad news: The streaming service is not really in the business of giving stuff away on this show. It is one of the most secretive projects that they have. We’ve seen them launch stuff before here almost out of nowhere.

At the very least, we at least have a few details already here about what lies ahead. The seventh season is comprised of six episodes, and one of them appears to be a sequel to the iconic “USS Callister” installment from the past. These are slated to arrive in 2025 and more than likely, that’s all you are getting at this point insofar as details go. There isn’t going to be any more premiere-date details this month. heck, we’d be surprised in the event there were a lot of announcements before the end of the year. There’s no real benefit in them teasing something before reminding everyone that the season is still more than six months away from coming back.

With a show like this, it is also rather difficult to come out with some laundry-list of expectations. Honestly, it would just be nice to have a twisted batch of episodes that further push the limit of what Black Mirror can be. Charlie Brooker has already done some work to redefine that already based on what we saw in season 6.

