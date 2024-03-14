Black Mirror season 7 spoilers: ‘USS Callister’ sequel coming

We knew that there were some exciting times ahead when Black Mirror season 7, but we’re getting even more USS Callister. Who could’ve expected that?

Ironically, there were actually rumors that we could be getting some sort of follow-up to that episode back in season 6, but it never ended up fully coming to pass. That changes now.

While at the Next on Netflix event in London this week (per The Hollywood Reporter), the streamer offered up the following tease for what will be the next chapter:

Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning.

While doing sequels has never quite been the top priority of the Black Mirror team from the beginning, they’ve also never said no to the idea when the right story comes along here. We could be getting a chance to gear up for something even more momentous than the first go-around. Our hope is that we do get to see Cristin Milioti again, especially since she had such an important role to play within the original episode so many years ago.

This announcement certainly does leave the door open for even more sequel episodes down the line but for now, that’s not something that we would necessarily bank on as some sort of sure thing. Instead, Charlie Brooker and his team are going to remain largely committed to just telling stories that are imaginative and trying to say something about the outside world. A lot of these stories end up being cautionary tales; meanwhile, others are an attempt to reflect something that we don’t often see discussed in other venues.

Given how secretive this show tends to be, don’t be shocked if there isn’t a whole lot else said here for a good while…

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

