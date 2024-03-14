Black Mirror season 7 premiere date coming in 2025

We recognize fully that the wait for Black Mirror season 7 is long — isn’t it always? At the same time, though, we have news today that brings a smile to our face.

In a new post on Twitter, the Netflix series officially confirmed that there are six new episodes that will be coming at some point in 2025. There may not be too many other details out there as of yet, not that we anticipated such a thing was going to be announced.

If there is one thing that we know at present about the drama, it is simply that it knows a thing or two about surprising its audience. There were a couple of things that were thoroughly exciting about season 6, starting with a cast that included the likes of Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, and Salma Hayek. Also, there was more of a concentrated effort to further along what we knew to be a classic Black Mirror story, with us getting a chance to see some stories with comedy and traditional horror thrown in there a little bit more.

Sure, there is also some of that signature “tech can be bad” language that we’ve come to expect here over the years, but it was also blanketed in something more. We are sure that at least a few more castings and the like will be revealed here over time, even if some of the larger story details remain under wraps for as long as humanly possible. Let’s just hope that the show ends up being as experimental and interesting as we have seen over time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

