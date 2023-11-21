Black Mirror renewed by Netflix for season 7!

While it may not be too much of a surprise, isn’t it nice to know more Black Mirror is coming to Netflix? We tend to think so!

According to a new report coming in right now by Variety, the dystopian science-fiction show is officially coming back for a seventh batch of episodes. Not only that, but production could begin as soon as later this year!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more BLACK MIRROR videos!

This renewal comes months after the sixth season premiered on the streaming service, and after a long layoff it proved to be as popular as it has been since the beginning. Black Mirror had a number of exciting episodes led by “Joan is Awful” and “Demon 79,” with the latter allowing them to explore a few new avenues. Charlie Brooker continues to be one of the most creative thinkers in all of the industry, and we’re excited already to see what he’s cooked up next.

Is there a chance that the series could return in 2024 with this renewal in mind? It’s possible, but at the same time this is one of those shows that will take however long it needs to. Some of that may just come down to scheduling the various actors who are involved. Our hope is that we could see it in late 2024, mostly to ensure that Netflix has some big-ticket programming while we wait for some of their other shows to come back. Remember that at the time of this writing, Stranger Things will not be returning until at least 2025, and we would be surprised at this point if we were to see Wednesday within the near future, either.

For now, we’re just excited that the series is coming back, and also to see whatever the future may hold.

Related – Check out some more discussion on Black Mirror season 6 right now!

What do you think about Black Mirror being renewed at Netflix for a season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







