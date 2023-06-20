Black Mirror season 6: ‘Joan Is Awful’ inspires ‘Streamberry’ page

Do you want to star in your own series, just like we saw within the Black Mirror season 6 premiere? Well, we can’t promise anything on that level. However, Netflix has come up with their own little fan experience inspired by the crazy, hilarious “Joan Is Awful” episode.

Of course, all of this remains even more bizarre to us given that so much of this episode is about roasting Netflix and other streaming services of its ilk.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more BLACK MIRROR videos!

If you head over to the link here, you can visit a Streamberry page that invites you to upload a profile photo. Of course, doing this is really just a setup for the service to create a “(Insert Name Here) is Awful” show similar to the one about Joan in the episode. It’s a fun little thing to better promote this episode — but don’t worry. Netflix isn’t about to tell a full-fledged show about every single moment of your life. Unfortunately, you are also not going to see a situation here in which Salma Hayek is playing some sort of version of you.

So why is this particular episode getting more buzz than any other that Black Mirror has this year? Well, it’s just that this is easily one that can be marketed, and it also has some big stars at the center of it. There are also not that many other episodes the show has that can be considered really funny as one of its most notable attributes. This is a way, in the end, for the story to stand out somewhat from the pack.

Of course, we’re curious to see what sort of chaotic fun the internet is going to have with this idea as a whole. We suppose we’ll have to wait and see with that, right?

Related – If we do get a Black Mirror season 7, do you want to know when it could premiere

What do you think about how Netflix is pushing Black Mirror season 6 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates in the relatively near future.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







