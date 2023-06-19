Black Mirror season 7 premiere date: When could it be back?

While a Black Mirror season 7 renewal is not even official at the moment at Netflix, why not go ahead and discuss potential premiere dates? There is still a lot to think about here, right?

Let’s begin here by noting this, first and foremost: The streaming service has basically zero plan to shut down this show anytime soon. We tend to think that so long as creator Charlie Brooker wants to do more, we’re going to have a chance to see more. There is no real reason to think anything otherwise.

Now that we’ve said this, we do think that we are going to be waiting a long time to see it back. How long? Well, think in terms of at least a couple of years. We don’t think that this is a show anyone wants to rush, so the earliest we could envision it being back is at some point in 2025. It could be even later than that.

Ultimately, we think that it’s worth waiting to get us the most innovative ideas possible — whether they be traditional to the Black Mirror mold or something a little less technology-based. We tend to think that season 2 was another reminder of how there can be so many different iterations of a standard episode of the show.

How many episodes will we get?

Well, that’s another fun thing to wonder since there’s so much flexibility on it. The fair estimation is that we’ll get somewhere between three and six, mostly because less than that, you’re not even going to have something that constitutes an actual “season.” You are basically just doing a movie at that point.

