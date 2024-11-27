The Way Home season 3 spoilers: A new part of the past

Earlier this week the big announcement came in that The Way Home season 3 will be premiering on January — at least on Hallmark+. Unfortunately, the Chyler Leigh drama is not going to be back on Hallmark Channel until the fall.

Do we understand those who are disappointed by the long wait for the linear TV premiere? Absolutely but for the sake of this article, we are happy to at least share a few new details.

First and foremost, let’s start by noting that you will be seeing a different period of time — 1974. According to a new report from Variety, Kat and Alice are going to be heading to this year for a very specific purpose. This is where you are going to see younger versions of Del and Colton. This is going to allow us to better understand their history. Also, remember that Colton has now been confirmed as a time-traveler himself and we do tend to think that there is going to be some interesting stories that come along with that.

Meanwhile, we are going to see Alice meet a young woman in this season in Evelyn Goodwin, and this is a story that could raise some problems in the present.

As for what else is going to be coming…

Well, Kat and Elliot are going to be spending a good bit of time in the upcoming season trying to figure out where things stand, especially amidst everything that happened in the past with Thomas. While we know that time-travel is a pivotal part of the story, at the same time this is going to remain a story about relationships and family. These are what keeps it somewhat within the Hallmark mold, even though it does also push the envelope from time to time as well.

