Doctor Who: See Nicola Coughlan in Christmas Special poster

The 2024 Doctor Who Christmas Special is coming your way in just under one month’s time — want to see a poster now?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a poster that features Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and to go along with that, none other than Nicola Coughlan! We know that the Bridgerton star is going to play a huge part in “Joy to the World” as (fittingly) Joy, a character who could find herself on a journey into the past with The Doctor. This may be due to a timey-wimey hotel that someone manages to check in and out customers all across the timeline.

As for how exactly this Christmas Special is going to work, that remains to be seen and yet, we’re excited for it! This episode may be a farewell to Steven Moffat as a writer on this show — he was previously a showrunner, and we know that his scripts are often big, ambitious, and somehow thought-provoking all at the same time. Seeing how this all plays out here will be very-much fascinating, and we are of course eager to see a whole lot of it unfold.

Now, just go ahead and remember that the plan is for there to be a season 15 of Doctor Who at some point in 2025; there is no premiere date for it yet, but it is our feeling that you are going to see it back at some point in the spring or the summer. Millie Gibson will be back as Ruby Sunday, and to go along with her, you are also going to have a chance to see Varada Sethu in a brand-new companion part.

